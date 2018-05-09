Video
Rats and mice cleared from South Georgia
The biggest rat eradication programme ever undertaken appears to have rid South Georgia island in the South Atlantic of its pest problem. A survey of the British Overseas Territory has found no trace of the rodents that had been attacking the local birdlife. Prof Mike Richardson is chairman of the South Georgia Heritage Turst's Habitat Restoration Project Steering Committee. He spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
Image by Paula O'Sullivan
