Scots charity defeats South Georgia rats

Scots charity defeats South Gerogia rats
The biggest rat eradication programme ever undertaken appears to have rid South Georgia island in the South Atlantic of its pest problem. A survey of the British Overseas Territory has found no trace of the rodents that had been attacking the local birdlife. Alison Neil is the chief executive of the Dundee-based South Georgia Heritage Trust. She spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.

  • 09 May 2018