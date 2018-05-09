South Georgia Pipit bird bounces back
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

South Georgia Pipit bird bounces back

The South Georgia Pipit (Anthus antarcticus) is the world's most southerly songbird. Its numbers are climbing back up after rat predators were removed from its home on the island of South Georgia. Listen to the song of the bird.

Image by Oli Prince

  • 09 May 2018