Key Antarctic canyons discovered
Scientists have discovered three vast canyons in one of the last places to be explored on Earth - under the ice at the South Pole. The deep troughs run for hundreds of kilometres, cutting through tall mountains - none of which are visible at the snowy surface of the continent. Lead researcher Dr Kate Winter spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.

  • 24 May 2018