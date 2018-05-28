Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Are captive dolphins 'happy'?
Scientists working with dolphins at a French marine park have tried to measure how the mammals feel about aspects of their lives in captivity.
In what researchers say is the first project to examine captivity "from the animals' perspective", the team assessed what activities dolphins looked forward to most.
The BBC's science correspondent Victoria Gill explains.
-
28 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window