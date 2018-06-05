Why do we love to dance with each other?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Why do we love to dance with each other?

As well as being fun, dancing might have helped us to survive as a species. Evolutionary anthropologist Bronwyn Tarr from the University of Oxford explains that when we dance with others, we are rewarded with feel-good endorphins that change how we feel about ourselves and those around us.

Why do humans dance? Find out with CrowdScience from BBC World Service.

  • 05 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Expressing psychosis through street dance