How does plastic move around the oceans?
Every minute of every day, 11 million plastic bags and bottles are bought or in use – and less than 10% are being recycled, according to a United Nations report.
BBC Science Editor David Shukman explains how plastic debris travels vast distances across the oceans.
05 Jun 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window