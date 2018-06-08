Life on Mars?
Nasa: Building blocks of life on Mars found

Nasa says organic matter found at the bottom of a crater on the Red Planet suggests there might have been life there once. Samples of the matter were analysed by a team of scientists, including Prof Sanjeev Gupta from Imperial College London. He told Today how significant the discovery is.

