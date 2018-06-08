Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nasa: Building blocks of life on Mars found
Nasa says organic matter found at the bottom of a crater on the Red Planet suggests there might have been life there once. Samples of the matter were analysed by a team of scientists, including Prof Sanjeev Gupta from Imperial College London. He told Today how significant the discovery is.
-
08 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window