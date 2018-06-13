Antarctic melting speeds up
Antarctica is shedding ice at an accelerating rate. Satellites monitoring the state of the White Continent indicate some 200 billion tonnes a year are now being lost to the ocean as a result of melting. This is pushing up global sea-levels by 0.6mm annually - a three-fold increase since 2012 when the last such assessment was undertaken. Study leader Prof Andrew Shepherd spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.

