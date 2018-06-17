Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Animals that thrive in the dark
London's Natural History Museum is staging an exhibition all about the extraordinary diversity of animals that survive and thrive in a world without light. Prof Geoff Boxshall is the science lead for the show and he introduced some of the creatures that will be featured to our correspondent Jonathan Amos.
-
17 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window