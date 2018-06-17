Animals that thrive in the dark
London's Natural History Museum is staging an exhibition all about the extraordinary diversity of animals that survive and thrive in a world without light. Prof Geoff Boxshall is the science lead for the show and he introduced some of the creatures that will be featured to our correspondent Jonathan Amos.

