How a dormouse uses its whiskers

A dormouse, like many small mammals, uses its whiskers in the dark to find a safe foothold. Dr Robyn Grant from Manchester Metropolitan University filmed the dormice. These creatures dislike putting their forepaw beyond their whisker field.
17 Jun 2018
