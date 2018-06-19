Media player
Video
Simulating a rocket ride to Mars
This video shows a model of Europe's upcoming Mars rover being shaken to simulate the violent first few minutes of flight on leaving the launch pad. ExoMars, as it is known, is a joint project with Russia to put a mobile laboratory on the surface of the Red Planet in 2021. The hi-tech rover will look for signs of past or present life. This test was conducted at an Airbus factory in Toulouse, France.
19 Jun 2018
