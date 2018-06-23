Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Liz Bonnin meets Shearwater chicks struggling for survival
On a remote island in the Tasman Sea, Liz Bonnin meets the scientists battling to save flesh-footed Shearwater chicks from the devastating effects of plastic pollution.
23 Jun 2018
