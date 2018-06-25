Smart sole helps to keep track of dementia patients
An insole with GPS tracking for dementia patients

The NHS in Dorset is trialling a tracking device to keep dementia patients safe. It is an insole that a patient places in his or her shoe. It helps to keep tabs on the wearer so that relatives and carers will always know their location.

(Video is part of Radio 4's Today programme's coverage of the NHS at 70).

