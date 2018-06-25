Moment 'junk mission' satellite was released

Video

Go! This is the moment the UK-led RemoveDebris mission left the International Space Station (ISS). The small satellite has a big job ahead - to trial the technologies that could one day be used to clean up orbiting junk. It carries a net to trap objects, and a harpoon that it will fire at a target to prove such projectiles can be used effectively in weightless conditions. At 100kg, RemoveDebris is actually the largest satellite yet released from the ISS.