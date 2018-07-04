The man who photographed King Tut
Harry Burton: The man who photographed King Tut

A new exhibition is reappraising the work of Harry Burton, who photographed the decade-long Tutankhamun excavation. The event at Cambridge University's Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology has been curated by Prof Christina Riggs from the University of East Anglia. She spoke to our reporter Beth Timmins.

  • 04 Jul 2018