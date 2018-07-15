Longleat prepares for Koala arrival

Media player
Longleat prepares for arrival vulnerable Southern Koalas
Longleat Safari Park is preparing for the arrival of six Southern Koalas from Australia.
It's hoped a breeding programme will help maintain numbers of the vulnerable species.
15 Jul 2018
