Attenborough ship gets its top decks
After its dramatic entry into the River Mersey at the weekend, the hull of the RRS Sir David Attenborough has had its upper-decks added. Cammell Laird engineers lifted the six-deck superstructure into place using two giant cranes. The superstructure holds accommodation areas, the vessel's bridge and the hangar for its helicopters. Watch a timelapse of the superstructure's move into position and attachment.

  • 19 Jul 2018