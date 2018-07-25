Is or was there ever life on Mars?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Life on Mars: What do we know?
After scientists discovered a liquid water lake on the Red Planet, Victoria Gill takes a look at what we know so far about this mysterious planet and the life that may be there...
-
25 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window