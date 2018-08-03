First Stonehenge residents 'from Wales'

Media player
Stonehenge: First people came from west Wales
The first long-term residents of Stonehenge arrived about 5,000 years ago.
Now new research shows cremated humans buried underneath the landmark were from the same region of Wales as the stones used in construction.
But how did they work that out?
03 Aug 2018
