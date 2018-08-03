Media player
'To finally understand the Sun'
The US space agency is launching one of the most daring missions in its history - 'to touch the Sun'. The Parker probe will dip inside our star's outer atmosphere, sampling conditions, and getting to just 6.16 million km (3.83 million miles) from the solar "surface". Parker's Nasa project scientist Dr Nicky Fox spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
03 Aug 2018
