The spacecraft set to 'touch' the Sun

Parker Solar Probe: How Nasa is trying to 'touch' the Sun
Nasa is all set to launch one of the most ambitious missions in its history.
It's sending a satellite called the Parker Solar Probe into the Sun's outer atmosphere, or corona.
Scheduled for launch on Saturday, the spacecraft promises to crack some longstanding mysteries about our star's behaviour.
09 Aug 2018
