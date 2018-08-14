The farmers using sewage to make saris

Video

India is one of the biggest users of groundwater in the world, extracting more than the USA and China combined. But as the population grows, supplies are becoming scarce in some areas, like rural Bangalore.

Muniragu was forced to abandon his vegetable farm when his borewell ran dry. But by diverting urban wastewater on to his land, he is now able to grow mulberry, which he sells to make silk.

More on CrowdScience: Will we run out of groundwater?