The birds that forgot how to get home
One of the world’s most endangered birds has lost its sense of direction. So a team of humans is playing a game of follow the leader, flying aircraft over 1,000km and two mountain ranges with a flock of birds behind them.

Video produced by Daniel South

  • 26 Aug 2018
