Extraordinary creatures of the deep

Maggie Georgieva studies the beautiful - but also bizarre - creatures that populate volcanic vents on the sea floor. These animals live a precarious existence, which is built on bacteria that are able to process nutrients found in hot waters gushing up from below the seabed. The Natural History Museum researcher spoke with our correspondent Jonathan Amos. She showed him a collection of specimens, some of which are featuring in the NHM's current Life In The Dark exhibition.
03 Sep 2018
