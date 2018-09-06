'Why I'm picking up a million cigarette butts'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The plastic smokers leave behind

Jason Alexander founded 'Rubbish Walks' to clean up his local area and beaches in Suffolk.

He's targeted cigarette butts, which, surprisingly to some, are mostly made of plastic, and collects thousands in a single outing.

Video journalist Lucy Bickerton.

  • 06 Sep 2018
Go to next video: King of the Plastic Bottle Castle