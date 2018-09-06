Media player
The plastic smokers leave behind
Jason Alexander founded 'Rubbish Walks' to clean up his local area and beaches in Suffolk.
He's targeted cigarette butts, which, surprisingly to some, are mostly made of plastic, and collects thousands in a single outing.
Video journalist Lucy Bickerton.
06 Sep 2018
