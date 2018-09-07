Media player
Plastic pollution: Giant barrier to clean up eastern Pacific
Every year millions of tonnes of plastic waste flow into seas around the world.
Now, for the first time, there is going to be an attempt to get into the middle of the Pacific Ocean to try to clean it up.
But there still concerns about its environmental impact.
The BBC's Science Editor David Shukman explains.
07 Sep 2018
