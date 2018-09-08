Baboons filmed flossing their teeth

Media player
Video
Baboons at Paignton Zoo have been filmed flossing their teeth with bristles and hairs
Just how important is dental hygiene to monkeys? Well it seems our distant cousins take looking after their teeth a lot more seriously than you might think.
A group of Baboons at Paignton Zoo in Devon have been filmed using their own hair and bristles from an old broom, to floss their pearly whites.
Phil Knowling works at the zoo, and told 5 Live it was “amazing” to witness the baboons flossing their own teeth: “It’s really interesting to see animals that appear to be learning and sharing behaviour”.
08 Sep 2018
