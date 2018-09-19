Media player
The satellite that can clean up space rubbish from Earth's orbit
A net has been successfully fired into space as part of a plan to clean up the millions of pieces of rubbish floating in Earth's orbit.
It was a fired by a satellite called RemoveDebris which will also try to use a harpoon to remove space junk.
Video Journalist: Laura Foster
