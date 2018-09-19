A litter pick in space
The satellite that can clean up space rubbish from Earth's orbit

A net has been successfully fired into space as part of a plan to clean up the millions of pieces of rubbish floating in Earth's orbit.

It was a fired by a satellite called RemoveDebris which will also try to use a harpoon to remove space junk.

Video Journalist: Laura Foster

