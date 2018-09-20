Media player
The inventor who plans to build a city under the sea
Phil Nuytten has spent decades inventing submarines and suits that can take people more than 305m (1,000ft) underwater. Now he plans to use the same technology to build a colony at the bottom of the ocean.
Hear more from CrowdScience: Could Humans Live in Underwater Cities?
20 Sep 2018
