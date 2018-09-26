Media player
Arctic plant communities 'growing taller'
The low-lying shrubs, grasses and other plants growing in the Arctic are increasing in height. The finding comes from scientists who have analysed three decades of measurements. One of the principal investigators, Dr Isla Myers-Smith, at the University of Edinburgh, discussed her research with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
26 Sep 2018
