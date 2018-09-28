PCBs: 'The killer whale catastrophe'
Killer whales are in deep trouble because of persistent chemical pollution in the environment, researchers say. A new study suggests the long-term viability of more than half of the different orca groups around the globe is now in question. Paul Jepson, from the Zoological Society of London, spoke in depth about the problem to Roland Pease on the BBC's Science In Action programme.

Image credit: Audun Rikardsen

  • 28 Sep 2018