How would we cope with a chemical attack?
How should we deal with a large-scale chemical attack?

Scientists at Loughborough University have developed means of quickly testing possible victims of a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear disaster or attack.

The tests include breath and saliva analysis and drones that can measure toxic fumes or radiation in the air.

The research is part of a European Union-funded project called TOXI-Triage involving 19 teams across the EU.

The BBC's Security Correspondent Frank Gardner tried out the tests.

  • 03 Oct 2018
