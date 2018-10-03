Video

BBC World Service speaks to Elina Berg, a teenage climate activist and member of an environmental group suing the Norwegian government, over the issuing of new oil drilling licences in the Arctic.

A Norwegian court ruled in favour of the government in January, but the activists are appealing against the decision.

They say the issuing of the licences undermines Norway's achievements on renewable energy and climate change.

The court rejected the groups' argument that the move breached citizens' constitutional right to a healthy environment.

It also said the risks of Arctic drilling were limited.

Video produced by Trystan Young

