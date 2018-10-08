Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Climate change: How 1.5 degrees could change the world
Scientists say that urgent steps need to be taken now to keep global warming from exceeding 1.5C and causing a "climate catastrophe".
Current research shows that keeping that rise under 1.5C says the world is now completely off track, heading instead towards 3C.
But how can a few degrees make such a big difference - and why is 1.5 so important? Laura Foster explains.
-
08 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-45792362/climate-change-how-15-degrees-could-change-the-worldRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window