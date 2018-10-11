How much red meat should you eat?

Media player
Oxford scientists say eat less beef to combat global warming
A report by the Oxford Martin Programme on the Future of Food says beef consumption needs to fall by as much as 90% in western countries to combat climate change.
The report's lead author, Dr Marco Springmann, told Today that individuals should aim to eat just one portion of beef, pork or lamb a week.
11 Oct 2018
