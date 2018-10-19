Media player
BepiColombo: Mercury space mission to help us understand Earth
The first European mission to explore Mercury, the smallest and least explored terrestrial planet, is being launched into space on Saturday.
The European Space Agency and Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency have each contributed a probe to study the planet.
Space scientist, Dr Suzie Imber, from the University of Leicester, explains how this small strange planet is unique, how the mission could improve our mobile phone and internet networks and why Mercury might hold the secret to how our solar system was formed.
19 Oct 2018
