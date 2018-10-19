Media player
Video
The British tech going to Mercury
UK scientists and engineers have played a leading role in developing the European space mission to Mercury, the planet closest to the Sun. UK Space Agency Chief Executive, Graham Turnock, discussed the contribution with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
19 Oct 2018
