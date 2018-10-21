Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Headless chicken sea monster' filmed swimming off East Antarctica
A deep-sea swimming sea cucumber has been filmed in the Southern Ocean off East Antarctica for the first time.
Real name Enypniastes eximia, commonly known as the "headless chicken sea monster", the creature had previously only been filmed in the Gulf of Mexico.
Data from the underwater cameras will be fed back to the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources, the international body managing the Southern Ocean.
21 Oct 2018
