A 'retirement home' for showbiz whales

Video

UK-based company Merlin Entertainments says it does not want to keep beluga whales in its marine parks because they suffer in captivity.

But it has been under pressure over a park in Shanghai, China, which it has owned since 2012 and where two belugas perform.

It has long promised to move the marine mammals to a more natural home. But it had been saying that there was nowhere suitable - until now, that is.

Video by Jasmine Taylor-Coleman and Jemma Cox.