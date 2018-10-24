Making a virtual copy of the 'first bird'
Archaeopteryx is one of the most famous fossils ever discovered. Its significance is that it demonstrates birds are likely descended from dinosaurs. But it was once accused of being a forgery. Modern scanning techniques, though, show no fakery was involved. Dr Amy Scott-Murray, from London's Natural History Museum, describes the process of making digital copies of fossils to our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.

