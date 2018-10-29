Are hydrogen trains the future of travel?
Are hydrogen trains the future of UK travel?

Trains powered by hydrogen could be a reality in the UK by the "early 2020s", according to Transport Secretary Chris Grayling.

They're seen as a cleaner - but pricier - alternative to diesel trains, as the exhaust emission is pure water.

The BBC's Roger Harrabin reports from Germany, where hydrogen trains are already running.

