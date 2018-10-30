Media player
RemoveDebris: UK satellite tracks 'space junk'
The British-led mission to test techniques to clear up space junk has initiated its second experiment. The RemoveDebris satellite ejected a small object on Sunday and then tracked it using a camera and laser system. This vision-based navigation (VBN) technology essentially tells a pursuing spacecraft how its target is behaving - how its moving and even tumbling. In this video, the target is seen emerging from the right.
30 Oct 2018
