Video
InSight: The jeopardy of landing on Mars
The American space agency has released a video describing the perilous journey its InSight probe will make to the surface of Mars later this month. Fronted by Rob Manning, the chief engineer at Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the film describes the various stages of what is termed "entry, descent and landing", or EDL. It is a sequence of high jeopardy.
02 Nov 2018
