Oldest cave painting of animal found

The oldest cave painting of an animal has been discovered by scientists in rural Borneo.

After trekking for several days through mountain forests, the researchers led by Griffith University in Queensland, Australia managed to access the cave.

Once inside they described being "surrounded" by art.

One painting found by the group is believed to depict a banteng, a South Asian wild cow, and is at least 40,000 years old.

In the same cave, hand stencils were discovered dating back to over 37,000 years.