Photographing Africa's 'painted wolves'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Photographing Africa's 'painted wolves'

Photographer Nick Dyer dedicates his time and his camera to promoting the conservation of African wild dogs, also known as painted wolves. He walks with three packs as they roam Mana Pools National Park in Zimbabwe. Nick explained his love of painted wolves to our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.

  • 09 Nov 2018