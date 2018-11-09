Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Photographing Africa's 'painted wolves'
Photographer Nick Dyer dedicates his time and his camera to promoting the conservation of African wild dogs, also known as painted wolves. He walks with three packs as they roam Mana Pools National Park in Zimbabwe. Nick explained his love of painted wolves to our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
-
09 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window