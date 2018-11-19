Why the BBC rescued ill-fated penguins
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Attenborough agreed with decision to save penguins' lives

The Dynasties crew took a rare decision to intervene when a group of stranded emperor penguins faced death on the BBC Nature Series.

Sir David Attenborough told the executive producer that he would have done the same.

  • 19 Nov 2018
Go to next video: The zoo using model penguins