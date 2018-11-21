Climate change 'planet's biggest threat'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Attenborough: Climate change is biggest threat in thousands of years
Sir David Attenborough is to urge greater action in a major speech at UN climate talks next month.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
21 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-46296330/attenborough-climate-change-is-biggest-threat-in-thousands-of-yearsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window