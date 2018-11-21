Climate change 'planet's biggest threat'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Attenborough: Climate change is biggest threat in thousands of years

Sir David Attenborough is to urge greater action in a major speech at UN climate talks next month.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 21 Nov 2018