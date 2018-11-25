What is Mars made of?
Video

Nasa Mars InSight lander mission to teach us more about Earth

Nasa's Mars InSight lander is due to arrive on the Red Planet's surface on Monday night.

It's going to use seisometers to study the planet's interior so we can learn more about how it formed and why it's so different from Earth.

Video journalist: Laura Foster

