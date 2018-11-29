Is there a cure for loss of smell?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How effective is smell training at curing anosmia?
Around 5% of us will lose our sense of smell because of a viral infection, ageing, nasal polyps or a head injury. Anosmia can affect quality of life and lead to mental health problems like depression. Prof Thomas Hummel, an ear, nose and throat expert at the University of Dresden in Germany, explains how smell training can help some people with the condition regain their sense of smell.
Listen to CrowdScience: Do you smell what I smell? from BBC World Service.
-
29 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-46386497/how-effective-is-smell-training-at-curing-anosmiaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window